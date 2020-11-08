UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, 6 November 2020

Operational updates

Shelter:

Three months after the explosions, Beirut has witnessed its first heavy rains and temperatures have decreased. This puts further urgency on the need to support the most vulnerable households in repairing their homes ahead of the upcoming winter.

UNHCR’s Cash for Shelter programme targets 11,500 such households, whose homes suffered light or moderate damage in the explosion. The USD 600 onetime cash grant will enable beneficiaries to undertake the needed minor repairs.

As of 6 November, 1,853 households, representing almost 6,300 individuals, have received the one-time cash grant at the specially arranged distribution point in the center of Beirut. This has been set up to enable recipients to easily access the assistance while respecting COVID-19 measures.

UNHCR’s minor repair and rehabilitation programme also supports vulnerable households to conduct more extensive works. To date, UNHCR partners, together with affected families, have established the detailed repair needs of 3,545 housing units. Of those, repairs in 226 have been finalized and works in a further 761 are under way. Additionally, housing units are continuously identified and handed over to contractors.

UNHCR also donated 525 tarpaulins to the Directorate General for Antiquities to cover damaged heritage buildings before the onset of winter. Many have been installed to prevent further damage from the heavy rains.

UNHCR also completed online trainings and on-site visits for its partners and the wider shelter sectors on the specificities of heritage building repair and rehabilitation in Beirut.