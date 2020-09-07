UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, 4 September 2020

Situation overview

A month on, UNHCR’s response has progressed from initial emergency assistance to the next phase. With many of the most vulnerable Lebanese, refugees and other affected men, women, girls and boys having received immediate help, there is now an increased focus on specialized support to their mental health, socio-economic situation, and housing.

UNHCR facilitated a field visit for the Resident Coordinator in Lebanon, Najat Rochdi, to have an overview of assessment, protection and shelter interventions. Ms. Rochdi visited the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) operation room, participated in a shelter weatherproofing kit distribution and met with persons affected by the blast with UNHCR’s partner, Helem.