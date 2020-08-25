UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, 23 August 2020

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, concluded a visit to Beirut, from 18 to 21 August, to listen to the plight of all those affected by the devastating port explosion on 4 August and to provide support. He affirmed UNHCR’s immediate support to more than 100,000 people who were severely impacted by the blast.

The High Commissioner also visited refugees who have been severely impacted by the economic downturn and COVID-19, and assessed an isolation facility and the expansion of hospital bed and ICU capacity in a public hospital, which are supported by UNHCR.

Over the past week, UNHCR conducted 395 assessments with affected families in three heavily damaged areas: Karantina, Borj Hamoud and Mar Mikhael. Cumulatively, Lebanese and refugee communities made up 98 per cent of all respondents (54 per cent Lebanese; 44 per cent Syrians). Across all areas, three main needs were highlighted: shelter rehabilitation (31 per cent); household items and other basic needs (17 per cent); and food (16 per cent). Expressions of interest for health and legal assistance were low. Assessed families urged UNHCR and other actors to: (i) conduct an impact assessment to quantify the effects of the explosion; (ii) provide a consolidated view of the impact of the explosion on different sectors; (iii) reduce duplication in the mobilization of resources; and (iv) support a cash programme targeting those in need.