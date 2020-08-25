Lebanon + 1 more

UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, 23 August 2020

Situation overview

  • The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, concluded a visit to Beirut, from 18 to 21 August, to listen to the plight of all those affected by the devastating port explosion on 4 August and to provide support. He affirmed UNHCR’s immediate support to more than 100,000 people who were severely impacted by the blast.

  • The High Commissioner also visited refugees who have been severely impacted by the economic downturn and COVID-19, and assessed an isolation facility and the expansion of hospital bed and ICU capacity in a public hospital, which are supported by UNHCR.

  • Over the past week, UNHCR conducted 395 assessments with affected families in three heavily damaged areas: Karantina, Borj Hamoud and Mar Mikhael. Cumulatively, Lebanese and refugee communities made up 98 per cent of all respondents (54 per cent Lebanese; 44 per cent Syrians). Across all areas, three main needs were highlighted: shelter rehabilitation (31 per cent); household items and other basic needs (17 per cent); and food (16 per cent). Expressions of interest for health and legal assistance were low. Assessed families urged UNHCR and other actors to: (i) conduct an impact assessment to quantify the effects of the explosion; (ii) provide a consolidated view of the impact of the explosion on different sectors; (iii) reduce duplication in the mobilization of resources; and (iv) support a cash programme targeting those in need.

