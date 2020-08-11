UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions (11 August 2020)

Situation Overview

On 4 August, the city of Beirut was hit by a devastating explosion which flattened most of the city’s port, damaging neighbourhoods and buildings across the capital. It left more than 200 people dead and over 5,000 people injured. The explosions come as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, the socio-economic situation of Lebanese and refugees has continued to deteriorate, with the cost of basic needs exponentially rising as a result of the deep economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19.

The impact area of the explosion included neighbourhoods hosting refugees. UNHCR is saddened to report that there have been at least 34 deaths reported from among the refugee community. At least 8 refugees are still missing and over 120 were injured in the blast, 19 of whom severely.