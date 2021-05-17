UNFPA Lebanon - Youth Factsheet Q1 (2021)

Check out the results achieved during quarter 1, 2021 by UNFPA Lebanon amazing youth partners. In contributing to the rehabilitation of many communities affected by the Beirut Port Explosions on August 4, 2020, UNFPA partnered with 5 proactive youth led NGOs where each partner identified an innovative and sustainable solution using digital technology, art therapy, sports, and many other approaches and through a fully participatory and inclusive approach.

This initiative is implemented by UNFPA under an interagency collaboration with UNODC and UNESCO.