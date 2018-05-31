31 May 2018

U.N. warns of "critical gap" in Syrian refugee aid this year

Report
  • U.N., aid agencies warn of aid, services cuts without more money

  • Warn cuts could impact social stability in host countries

  • Less than one third of 2018s funds received so far

  • Host countries struggle with own economic, development problems

AMMAN, May 31 (Reuters) - A "critical gap" in funding for Syrian refugees and host communities this year could lead to cuts in vital services, threatening social stability in host countries and refugees' futures, United Nations and aid agencies warned on Thursday.

