U.N. warns of "critical gap" in Syrian refugee aid this year

by Reuters

Thursday, 31 May 2018 14:44 GMT

U.N., aid agencies warn of aid, services cuts without more money

Warn cuts could impact social stability in host countries

Less than one third of 2018s funds received so far

Host countries struggle with own economic, development problems

AMMAN, May 31 (Reuters) - A "critical gap" in funding for Syrian refugees and host communities this year could lead to cuts in vital services, threatening social stability in host countries and refugees' futures, United Nations and aid agencies warned on Thursday.

