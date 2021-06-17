UN Supports Calls for Helping LAF meet Emergency Needs [EN/AR]

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka today called on countries taking part in a French-hosted virtual conference in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to do everything in their power to meet the immediate emergency needs of Lebanon’s military institution, which has been deeply affected by the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.

“Now is the time to support the LAF and its personnel in all their efforts to preserve and promote Lebanon’s stability,” Ms. Wronecka said. She thanked the French Government for organizing this important meeting at this critical time and the countries who had already provided emergency support to the LAF in recent months.

Noting the pivotal role played by the Lebanese army in safeguarding Lebanon’s security and stability and in the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, Ms. Wronecka said meeting the army’s immediate material and human needs was necessary to keep it functioning.

She urged the LAF to continue in its efforts to meet its human rights commitments.

Ms. Wronecka underlined that the UN will support the LAF in instituting follow-up arrangements for today’s conference.