UN Special Coordinator Underlines Women’s Political Participation in Lebanon

UN Special Coordinator Joanna Wronecka underlined the importance of women’s participation and representation in all areas of decision-making in Lebanon at a roundtable debate organized by FiftyFifty, a local NGO, with UN Women to support the full inclusion of women in the upcoming municipal elections in Lebanon. “Sustainable peace, security, and development in Lebanon are only possible with the equal representation of women,” the Special Coordinator said. “The role of women at municipal level is key as this is the level that is closest to the people,” she added. The discussions focused on the challenges facing women to come forward as candidates and the opportunities that can be used to encourage and provide a fair chance to their participation. The Special Coordinator also hosted a separate roundtable discussion with women parliamentarians on the role of Parliament in the advancement of women’s empowerment in Lebanon, including on gender quotas, legislative priorities, and technical support on gender related issues.