UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon on resignation of Prime Minister Hariri

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis notes the announcement of Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitting his resignation.

The Special Coordinator urges the authorities to act decisively and quickly to form, within the constitutional norms, a new government responding to the aspiration of the people and able to gain their confidence, to provide security, law and order, and to pursue and implement deep reforms and changes, to stop the economic decline and put the country on the track of recovery, sustainable development, inclusive growth, and stability, preserving the unity of Lebanon and its people.

In the meantime, he urges the authorities to preserve the stability of the state and its institutions and to ensure their smooth functioning.

He calls upon all leaders, and political forces to refrain from rhetoric and action that could inflame tensions and incite confrontation and violence, to all Lebanese people to maintain calm and show restraint.

The Special Coordinator urges the legitimate security forces to maintain law, order, and security, to take action against those that instigate violence, regardless of their party affiliation and to protect demonstrating civilians that need to maintain the peaceful character of their protests. He reminds the political parties that they bear the full responsibility for the behavior and action of their supporters and for controlling them, especially if they provoke clashes with peaceful protesters or security forces.

The UN remains committed to supporting Lebanon, its political independence, stability, security, unity, and territorial integrity.