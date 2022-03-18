UN Special Coordinator briefs Security Council on implementation of Resolution 1701 [EN/AR]

Today, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and the situation in Lebanon. The Council was briefed by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The Special Coordinator welcomed the continued strong support of the Security Council for Lebanon as it wrestles with crisis and towards a path of reforms, and on the need to preserve the stability between Lebanon and Israel.

The Special Coordinator briefed on the ongoing preparations for parliamentary elections in Lebanon that are due on 15 May, while stressing the need for reliability and predictability, particularly with regards to finalizing the elections budget, the legislative framework and the functionality of the Supervisory Commission for Elections. “The Lebanese voters need and deserve certainty and the ability to make their voices heard”, the Special Coordinator said, hoping that women in particular would participate actively in the elections both as voters and candidates.

Noting with concern the continued socio-economic decline, the suffering of the Lebanese people, and the steady erosion of the public sector, the Special Coordinator reiterated the urgency of implementing tangible reforms. She emphasized the importance of “an equitable and credible economic and financial vision, sound fiscal management, tangible electricity sector reforms, an IMF agreement, an independent judiciary, as well as good governance and anti-corruption measures.”

Urging full adherence to Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions, the Special Coordinator underlined the fragility of the relative calm between Lebanon and Israel.

The Special Coordinator encouraged the Council’s Member States to continue extending their support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and all state security institutions, noting in particular the impact of the crisis and their role in providing security and stability during the upcoming electoral period.

The Special Coordinator reiterated the UN’s calls for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the 4 August 2020 Beirut port explosion to achieve truth and justice for the victims.

The Special Coordinator reaffirmed that the United Nations stands by Lebanon and its people.