UN Special Coordinator briefs the Security Council on implementation of Resolution 1701 (21 July 2022)

Ms. Joanna Wronecka, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix today briefed the Security Council on the latest report of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Noting the unrelenting socio-economic crisis and its dire impact on people’s daily lives, the Special Coordinator warned that Lebanon stands at a crossroad between rebound or collapse, and underscored that its trajectory will depend on the ability and willingness of the country’s leaders to urgently initiate sustainable solutions.

The Special Coordinator emphasized in this regard the importance of functioning state institutions that can deliver on required reforms and address people’s needs. She echoed recent calls by the Security Council and the International Support Group for Lebanon for Lebanese stakeholders to prioritize the country’s national interests, avoid political deadlocks and speed up the formation of a government. She supported calls for the conduct of presidential elections within the constitutionally stipulated timeline, given the current presidential mandate expires on 30 October 2022.

The Special Coordinator praised the efforts of Lebanon’s Armed and security forces to preserve Lebanon’s fragile stability and prevent a security deterioration, praising in particular their performance during the legislative elections. She encouraged support to the LAF and other state security forces as indispensable and a worthwhile investment in Lebanon’s stability.

Underlining the crucial importance of a Lebanese agreement with the IMF and that time is running out, the Special Coordinator said both Parliament and Government should quickly take the required prior actions to make that deal possible, including fiscal, monetary, financial and governance reforms.

As Lebanon is set to mark the second anniversary of the devastating Beirut Port explosion on 4 August, the Special Coordinator noted the lack of progress in judicial proceedings which was weighing heavily on the families of the victims and the thousands of injured. She reiterated calls for unblocking the judicial process and for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the case.

On the border situation between Lebanon and Israel, the Special Coordinator highlighted the Secretary-General’s calls on all parties to honour their commitments to fully implement resolution 1701 (2006), to cease all violations, and to respect the cessation of hostilities.

The Special Coordinator encouraged Lebanon and Israel to reach an agreement to delineate their maritime boundary and emphasized the continued readiness of the United Nations to support that process as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate.

The Special Coordinator stressed the commitment of the United Nations to continue standing by Lebanon and its people.