UN-Habitat supports creation of a safe space for refugee women and youth in Lebanon

Lebanon, 23 January 2019 – Findings of the Tabbaneh Neighbourhood Profile indicate that Tripoli was one of the regions in Lebanon most affected by the Middle East refugee crisis. The findings also reveal the dire need for a hub that acts as a socio-cultural space for youth and women. The Abjad Centre situated in Bab Al Tabbaneh in the middle of Tripoli provides a safe space for vulnerable women, youth, and children. Launched in August 2018, the centre is the ideal location for local NGOs to meet, conduct vocational training, and engage in cultural and prevention programs based on Human Security principles in the Shankal Project.

“It’s quite a pleasure to see how vibrant Tabbaneh has become. It is great to see a project integrating UN agencies and local partners that exceeds vocational training,” said the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Philippe Lazzarini. He commended UN-Habitat, UN Women, and UNICEF for their collaboration to ensure implementation of the project. The three UN entities joined hands to enhance the Human Security Approach in their work with hosting communities in Tripoli, driven by the need to respond to the complex security situation.

Abjad Centre has been launched with financial support from the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS).