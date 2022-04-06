UN Fuel Support Reaches Its End, While Needs Keep Growing : Statement by the office of the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mrs. Najat Rochdi [EN/AR]

Beirut 5 April 2022 -- On 31 March 2022, the World Food Programme, working hand in hand with WHO, UNICEF, sector partners and OCHA, delivered the last drop of fuel as part of emergency fuel operations under the UN coordinated Emergency Response Plan (ERP).

“The UN through WFP, in coordination with UNICEF, WHO, OCHA and NGOs, has been able to manage one of the largest fuel service provision operations in the world. This operation would not have been possible without the generous support of donors. I am extremely proud of the achievements made with this exceptional project and the strong collaboration witnessed despite the main challenges involved.”, declares Dr. Rochdi.

Since September 2021 to 31 March 2022, WFP has delivered more than 10.4 million litres of fuel to 350 water facilities and 272 Health facilities across the country to fill critical fuel shortages and avoid critical life-saving services from collapsing. OCHA-managed Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) provided US$ 8.5 million to timely and swiftly kick-start this one-off support at a time of need.

This emergency fuel operation was to mitigate additional suffering caused by the severe electricity and fuel shortages which have been affecting Lebanon since August 2021, impeding the provision of essential services, including health care and water.

The Humanitarian Coordinator expresses her concerns about the continued impact of the energy crisis on basic services and people’s well-being. “I am appealing to the Lebanese government to find a sustainable solution to this issue, as the most vulnerable people, need some form of assistance and protection” stressed Dr. Rochdi.

Launched in August 2021, the Emergency Response Plan has been only funded at 25 per cent. Urgent support is needed to sustain operations and scale-up critical humanitarian activities, in line with Lebanon Crisis Response Plan humanitarian interventions and UNRWA programs.

