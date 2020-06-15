UN denies reports of withdrawal from Lebanon [EN/AR]

UN Denies Reports of Withdrawal from Lebanon

15 June 2020

Beirut, Lebanon

In response to speculative stories referring to possible UN withdrawal from Lebanon in some media outlets in the past days, the United Nations considers it necessary to deny such unsubstantiated speculations. The UN is not planning to stop its operations and evacuate its staff from Lebanon. On the contrary, the UN support, operations and activities continue, expand and accelerate regardless the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN in Lebanon is committed to continue supporting Lebanon and its people also during this challenging period.

الأمم المتحدة تنفي تقارير إعلامية حول انسحابها من لبنان

في 15 حزيران 2020

بيروت، لبنان

ردَاً على بعض التكهنات التي نشرت خلال الأيام الماضية في بعض وسائل الاعلام حول إمكانية انسحاب الأمم المتحدة من لبنان، تشدد الأمم المتحدة على نفي هذه التكهنات التي لا أساس لها. ويهم الأمم المتحدة أن تؤكد أنها لا تخطط لوقف عملياتها أو لإجلاء موظفيها من لبنان. بل على العكس، إن الدعم الذي تقدمه الأمم المتحدة عبر أنشطتها وعملياتها مستمر ويزداد بوتيرة أسرع بغض النظر عن التحديات التي نجمت عن جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد. إن منظمة الأمم المتحدة في لبنان ملتزمة بمواصلة دعمها للبنان وشعبه خلال هذه المرحلة التي تكتنفها تحديات جمة.