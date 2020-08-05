UN and partners respond to disaster in Lebanon with immediate deployments and assessments

The United Nations is working closely with the Lebanese Government to support all ongoing response efforts related to the explosion in Beirut yesterday, particularly in the delivery of emergency medical assistance.

Support for the existing hospitals and trauma response capacity is a top priority for the UN. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with the Lebanese Ministry of Health to conduct an assessment of hospital facilities in Beirut, their functionality and needs for additional support, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

