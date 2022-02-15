UN and Ministry of Interior Chair Second Meeting of the Elections Forum in Beirut

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, chaired today the second Elections Forum to take stock of the preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled on 15 May.

Held at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities in Beirut, the Elections Forum brought together government officials, including representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supervisory Commission for Elections, civil society and the international community.

Underlining the respect of constitutional timelines, the Special Coordinator stressed the importance of holding the elections on time. While the Cabinet is considering the electoral budget today, the Special Coordinator said, “I hope that the Council of Ministers will approve the electoral budget, both for its domestic and its overseas components, so that preparations can proceed swiftly and no shadow of uncertainty hangs over the election.”

The Special Coordinator emphasized the role of public awareness campaigns, intensifying voter education as well as more updates on out-of-country voting. She called on the Lebanese authorities to enable the Supervisory Commission in every possible way so it can perform its mandated role that is eminently important for the integrity of the electoral process.

Statements by Ambassadors and representatives of civil society at the Forum demonstrated the continued attention to Lebanon’s elections. The meeting also confirmed the significant financial, material, technical and political support already extended by the international community to Lebanon’s electoral process.

The Special Coordinator looked forward to the continued dialogue between the Government, domestic stakeholders and the international community in support of the elections.