Ukraine: The Monaco Red Cross responds following the Movement’s appeal for donations

Monaco 04/03/2022: Faced with a humanitarian situation which is deteriorating from the day to day and following the appeal for donations launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Monaco Red Cross has managed to raise 250,000€ including its initial contribution and the donations received since the launch of its emergency appeal.

The funds raised amounting to 150,000€ have been allocated to the ICRC to contribute towards emergency relief, provide first aid and other health services to the injured and sick in Ukraine. The remaining 100,000€ has been allocated to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) to help refugees of the conflict in the region.

In addition, for the purposes of family reunification between Ukrainian individuals residing in the Principality, the CRM has contributed towards offering shelter to 4 families who were able to flee the fighting.

The Monaco Red Cross would like to thank all donors for their generosity which has made it possible to help those affected by this conflict.

