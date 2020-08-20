Ukraine has handed over humanitarian aid to Lebanon to overcome the effects of the explosion in the port of Beirut

On August 19, a cargo with medicines and flour flew to Beirut. Ukraine sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dated August 14, 2020 №319 and the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated August 17, 2020 №1009-p. For that purpose, the sum worth UAH 8.4 million was allocated from the reserve fund of the State Budget.

Among the medicines that the Ukrainian side provides for the needs of the affected population of Lebanon are antihemorrhagic and antithrombotic drugs, general anesthetics means, bandages, surgical patches, etc. - a total of 23 names of medicines and medical devices and 800 kg of flour.

The cargo weighing 4.75 tons is accompanied by employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As was reported earlier an explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital on August 4 killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000, according to the live data. Beirut has been declared the disaster area.