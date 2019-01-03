UAE Response Campaign for Displaced Syrians launched in Lebanon

BEIRUT, 2nd January, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Beirut has launched the UAE Response Campaign for Displaced Syrians "Winter 2019 - Lebanon".

The initiative is funded by a number of entities, including the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Sharjah Charity International and the Human Appeal International, and organised in cooperation with Lebanon's Ministry of State for Displaced Affairs and a number of Lebanese state departments.

It coincides with the "Year of Tolerance 2019", launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and covers all the Lebanese governorates, especially the most needy areas, where Syrian refugees live.

The initiative, which coincides with the cold weather in Lebanon, envisages the distribution of food rations, clothes, and blankets, and is set to reach out to as many beneficiaries as possible.

Targeting eligible Syrian and Lebanese people alike, the campaign, the fourth in a row, is part of UAE's longstanding commitment to humanitarian and charitable causes.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hatem Mohamed