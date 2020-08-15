General Share UAE Reaffirms Support for People of Lebanon Tue 11/8/2020 The UAE reaffirmed its support for the people of Lebanon during a virtual briefing on the humanitarian situation in the country in the wake of the tragic Beirut explosion on 4 August 2020.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Lebanon,” Amiera Alhefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE to the UN, said. “The resilience of the Lebanese people is legendary, but this is a clearly a moment when international support is essential.”

Alhefeiti outlined the UAE’s cooperation and partnership with the UN on aid delivery to Lebanon. Immediately following the explosion, the UAE joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to ship 30 metric tons of trauma supplies and surgical kits, as well as other medical supplies, from Dubai, one of the UN’s largest supply and logistics hubs. Subsequently, the UAE dispatched two additional flights of 51 metric tons and is preparing further assistance, including through the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation. Alhefeitialso expressed appreciation for the commitment and efforts of UN staff in the response on the ground and in mobilizing assistance, such as Sunday’s conference in Paris.

Alhefeiti added: “We in the UAE will continue to partner and coordinate with the UN and humanitarian community, and we in the UAE stand with the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy.”

The virtual briefing, with UN Secretary-General AntónioGuterres, provided an update on the humanitarian situation, as well as the approach of the UN and its humanitarian partners in responding to the medical, food, and economic crises set off by the explosion. The briefing was also attended by foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, and Iraq.