16 Jan 2019

UAE provides AED18.4 million urgent aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2019 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation is donating AED18.4 million (US$5 million) in urgent relief aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon who are facing harsh winter conditions.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Khalifa Foundation.

The latest aid is part of extensive humanitarian efforts by the UAE to help relieve the struggles of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, especially during the winter season, reaching the most impoverished families scattered throughout Lebanese territories.

Recently, successive storms have flooded Syrian refugee camps with rainwater, destroying tents, mattresses, food supplies, and much of what they own.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Esraa Ismail

