UAE Embassy in Lebanon donates Eid clothing to vulnerable families in Beirut

BEIRUT, 28th June, 2020 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Lebanon donated Eid clothing to hundreds of vulnerable families in Lebanon as part of its humanitarian efforts and its keenness to provide charitable aid to organisations in Lebanon as Eid al-Adha approaches.

The donation included 400 pieces of clothing benefiting Al Aman Charitable Organisation in Beirut.

Regarding the donations, Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, said, "The UAE is keen to provide aid and relief supplies to those in need around the world, especially during the exceptional conditions resulting from the precautionary measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic."

He added that the UAE continues to provide humanitarian aid under the directives of its leadership, which has made it the leading country in providing humanitarian aid relative to national income, according to figures from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Raeefa Al Daouq, Representative of Al Aman Charitable Organisation, praised the UAE’s humanitarian and charitable role in Lebanon and other countries and thanked its embassy in Beirut for its contributions.

