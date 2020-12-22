UAE Embassy in Lebanon distributes 10,000 food parcels

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2020 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Beirut, in cooperation with the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has launched an initiative aimed at distributing 10,000 food parcels and 60 wheelchairs in Lebanon.

The initiative is in cooperation with civil society organisations registered with the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, municipalities, and care homes for elderly people.

The gesture is part of the UAE leadership's directives to support the Lebanese people.

On this occasion, Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, said, "This initiative, as well as other related initiatives, will promote the values of unity and solidarity, which were instilled by the country's Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This journey of giving is being continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the same determination and will."

The UAE has a duty to support friendly countries and assist communities, through clear and organised plans aimed at reaching out to all underprivileged people, he added.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Binsal AbdulKader