UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief material arrives in Beirut in support of victims of massive blast

ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2020 (WAM) -- A UAE plane carrying 40 metric tonnes of critical medical and food supplies as well as nutritional supplements for kids has arrived in Beirut in support of the victims of the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

The urgent humanitarian aid comes in implementation of the directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The ERC had rushed to provide the assistance from the country's strategic emergency relief reserve immediately following the blast in implementation of the directives of the UAE leadership.

"The directives of the wise leadership fall within the efforts made by the UAE to address disasters and crises around the world," said Dr Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, the ERC Secretary General, who added that the aid is reflective of the great concern paid by the UAE leaders for and unlimited solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

"A comprehensive phased humanitarian plan has been put in place in response to the crisis, and during this stage the focus is laid on providing medical supplies in support of the Lebanese health facilities under the current tough circumstances to help them respond to the needs of the large number of victims," he added, stressing that the crisis will weigh on the Lebanese medical scene and therefore all possible support should be provided to help the country's authorities survive the fallout of the explosion.

"The response plan includes a significant amount of assistance and psychological support for kids, specially that all available reports indicate an increased number of victims among children," he continued.

The ERC is operating in collaboration with the Humanitarian Assistance Bureau at the UAE Embassy in Beirut to widen the scope of beneficiaries from the UAE aid and set out priorities for the coming period according to the daily follow-up of the situation on the ground in coordination with the relevant Lebanese authorities, he added.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed