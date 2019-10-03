Tying the Cross-Cultural Knot Uncovering Perceptions on Lebanese- Syrian Intermarriages: The cases of Tleil (Akkar) & Qobbe (Tripoli) - Conflict Analysis Report – March 2019

I. Executive Summary

This report explores the perceptions of refugees, host communities and other stakeholders regarding mixed marriages between members of Lebanese and Syrian communities in Lebanon.

More specifically, the study focuses on the village of Tleil in Akkar and the neighbourhood of Qobbe in Tripoli based on reports which cite intermarriage in these areas.

Our research seeks to provide insight into tensions which arise as a result of these intercommunity marriages, with evidence to suggest that there are regional variances in these perceptions.

Thus, whilst some communities may think that intermarriage triggers dispute, others believe that it can enhance social stability and improve communication between groups. The report also highlights the vulnerabilities of women and girls who may be forced into intermarriage relationships, and also discusses growing instances of polygamy in some areas.

To mitigate tensions caused by intermarriage, the report recommends further study in order to obtain accurate data on the phenomenon and to facilitate meaningful sharing of information thereafter. Furthermore, to protect vulnerable women and girls affected by intermarriage, the report recommends to advocate for greater protection laws and to empower women to create positive change. Additionally, because intermarriage is heavily associated with religion, work with religious institutions is advised in order to prevent exploitation.

II. Introduction

This Conflict Analysis Report forms part of a series of research studies, commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (UKDFID). The research, exploring the prevalence of LebaneseSyrian mixed marriage and its impact on social stability, aims to uncover perceptions of stakeholders from Tleil in Akkar and in the Qobbe neighbourhood of Tripoli. The study also seeks to identify and understand a number of potential factors that may trigger such perceptions.

Despite significant differences between the rural border village of Tleil and the congested urban neighbourhood of Qobbe, both communities share one common reality: they host proportionally high numbers of Syrian refugees. According to the municipality, estimates place 1,400 Lebanese in Tleil and approximately 1,200 Syrian refugees, of which 843 are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).1 In Qobbe, it is more difficult to determine the number of Lebanese residents since many are not originally from Tripoli, but the UN Habitat Tripoli Profile approximated 80,000 residents to be of Lebanese origin, of which 7,200 were registered refugees.

Further research is required to understand the conditions in which intercommunity marriage facilitates reduced tensions between refugee and host communities. These marriages have united people from Lebanon and Syria, creating bonds that have in turn encouraged many communities to welcome refugees. However, the economic and legal vulnerabilities of Syrian refugees, particularly young girls, places them at higher risk of abuse, exploitation and forced marriage. This report examines the perceived scale of LebaneseSyrian mixed marriage, and the impact at both community and individual levels, particularly for women and girls.