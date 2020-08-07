Turkish Red Crescent Response Beirut Port Explosion

A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday 4 August 2020, killing more than a hundred people, injuring five thousand people and also widespread structural damage was reported at the port and across the city.

The blast near Beirut's port sent up a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave, flipping cars and damaging distant buildings. The catastrophic blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences centre GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

A red cloud hung over the city in the wake of the explosion, which took place just after 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET), as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the initial fire.

The government declared state of emergency in Beirut and handed control of security in the capital to the Lebanese Army. The death toll is expected to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors.

Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) Response

Immediately after the explosion, a letter of condolence was conveyed to Lebanese Red Cross stating that Kızılay is ready for any kind of support within the scope of the emergency response.

On 05.08.2020 (Wednesday), Kızılay deployed four staff (among one medical doctor) to Beirut to support the emergency response activities of Lebanese Red Cross.

Along with the staff also 10.000 surgical masks, 1.000 protective overalls, 1.152 blood bags, 100 protective goggles, 20.000 vinyl gloves, and 50 emergency food parcels have been dispatched from Turkey and handed over to the Lebanese Red Cross.