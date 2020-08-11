Turkey’s Humanitarian Aid in Lebanon Report No. 2 (As of 11 August 2020)

An Update on Turkey's Humanitarian Response to the Explosion at the Port of Beirut

Summary:

This report provides an update on the humanitarian response displayed by Turkey following the explosion at the Port of Beirut. Since their arrival to Beirut on 6 August, AFAD and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) search and rescue teams have continued their rescue missions within the area designated by Lebanese authorities. Personnel sent by Turkey's Health Ministry have set up an Emergency Response Unit and Personnel Shelter Unit where the needs of both Turkey's and other country's search and rescue teams are maintained. More, doctors sent to Lebanon by the Turkish Health Ministry have been designated to different hospitals across Beirut in order to assist with the medical response.

In addition to its humanitarian response, the Turkish government has offered the ports of Iskenderun and Mersin to Lebanese authorities until the Port of Beirut is rebuilt. The Turkish government have also offered their help in rebuilding the port.

More humanitarian aid will be sent to Beirut in aiding the people affected by the explosion. Information will be published on this soon.