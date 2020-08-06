Turkey’s Humanitarian Aid in Lebanon Report No. 1 (As of 6 August 2020)

Situation Overview

The catastrophic explosion of 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, on 4 August 2020 caused mass destruction across the city. The explosion took place at around 6pm local time (15:00 GMT) and it is believed that there was a fire leading up to the explosion that flattened the harbor front and surrounding buildings. The explosions that came one after the other occurred in central Beirut where many restaurants, houses and work places were open and operating. The explosions have reported to leave over 100 people dead and over 4,000 people injured.

According to statements made by Lebanon state officials, over 300,000 people are expected to be left homeless following the incident. The explosion is expected to cost the country over $3 billion in damages. Many hospitals and hotels in close proximity to the port area have been shattered and are no longer fit for purpose. This has not only placed a strain on the health ministry but also on the Lebanese Red Crescent, who were the first to respond to the casualties. Many people are still lost under the rubble and are trying to be saved by emergency response units.

Aid Delivered by Turkey to Lebanon as a Response to the Explosion at the Port of Beirut Following the telephone call that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held with the Lebanese President, under the coordination of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the government organized for a cargo plane carrying aid to be sent to Beirut.

A 400M cargo plane that belongs to the Turkish Ministry of Defense took off for Lebanon on 05.08.2020, a day after the explosion occurred. Accompanied by Head of AFAD Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the plane carried an AFAD search and rescue and humanitarian aid team, along with relevant equipment and a search and rescue vehicle. In the same plane, the Turkish Ministry of Health sent 21 UMKE personnel, 2 emergency response units, 3 tents for personnel shelter, medication and other medical equipment. The Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) also designated 3 personnel to help with search and rescue efforts and also sent health and humanitarian aid, and other TRC personnel to ensure the smooth distribution of aid in Beirut and to help the Lebanese Red Cross efforts.

The cargo plane left for Beirut around midnight (Turkish local time) on 5 August 2020 and landed in Beirut on 6 August 2020.

Prior to visiting the site where the search and rescue operations will take place, all personnel were tested for COVID-19 and were only permitted entry after their tests were negative.