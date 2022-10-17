Towards a more inclusive national social safety net: Gender and social inclusion study of the NPTP

WFP Lebanon – Towards a More Inclusive National Social Safety Net in 2022 provides an overview of WFP’s gender and social inclusion study of the National Poverty Targeting Programme in Lebanon.

Lebanon is experiencing one of the most severe economic crises in its modern history, with over 2 million Lebanese vulnerable and in need of assistance. The gendered impact of the crisis translates into higher unemployment rates amongst women 43 percent in December 2021 compared to 18 percent amongst men (WFP Food Security Report July 2022). Evidence also shows that households headed by women are more likely to rely on family and community support for their main source of income compared to households headed by men (OCHA MSNA 2022).