TİKA set up 3 soilless agriculture (hydroponic) greenhouses in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) set up 3 soilless agriculture (hydroponic) greenhouses in 2 different regions of Lebanon intended for education and production.

In cooperation with the Lebanese Union of Relief and Development Associations (URDA) and Islamic Association which conduct activities mostly for the benefit of refugees, the project of hydroponic farming which is a form of agriculture where standing water cultivation is used rather than soil was carried out. The project enables savings on water, land, and time as well as higher efficiency production compared to classical farming through 2 hydroponic greenhouses for the Syrian refugees in the Bekaa region and 1 for the Lebanese in the Saida region.

The project, carried out by TİKA, ensures year-round production, training for the refugees and Lebanese, and distribution of the grown crops to the needy.

Various materials and equipment such as the required water tanks, water pumps, timers, ventilators were provided as well as the greenhouses set up as a part of the hydroponic farming project.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Lebanon, Ali Barış Ulusoy, TİKA’s Coordinator in Beirut, Orhan Aydın, and association officials attended the opening ceremony for the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Basem Saad, President of the Association, stated that they grow organic products using far smaller land and in far less time compared to the classical farming methods and with more than 90% water savings through the hydroponic farming project and that this is a model project for a small country like Lebanon, and thanked Türkiye and TİKA for the support.