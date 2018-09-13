13 Sep 2018

Thousands are still missing in Lebanon, Pass the law on the missing

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 13 Sep 2018

On the International Day of the Disappeared and every day, the ICRC in Lebanon will stand in solidarity with the families of the missing in the country.

We call on the Lebanese parliament to pass the law on the missing.

What law?

The law that will establish a solid legal base for a humanitarian mechanism to give long-awaited answers to thousands. The law has passed Committee of Justice and Administration but still needs ratification. This law must pass in order for the families living in a state of interrupted grief to finally get closure.

