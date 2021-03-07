Third batch of humanitarian aid deployed by QRCS to Lebanon [EN/AR]

March 7th, 2021 ― Doha: Under its humanitarian response to the Beirut Harbor explosion, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed the third batch of humanitarian aid in solidarity with the Lebanese people.

In cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, QRCS’s mission in Lebanon cleared and transported the shipment to the former’s warehouses. The aid would be distributed to the affected people and hospitals.

It contained 50 tons of food items, to be distributed to 1,050 families, or 5,250 persons. Also, 100 medical beds were delivered for the hospitals in the proximity of the explosion, to help them to resume their medical services, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2020, two humanitarian shipments were deployed by QRCS, including food items and medical supplies. A field relief delegation was deployed to take part in the humanitarian intervention and help QRCS’s mission in distributing aid to the affected people. QRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross worked together to repair the explosion-damaged homes. Under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), QRCS and Qatar Charity co-launched a joint campaign called Heart for Lebanon, which raised over QR 94 million worth of donations.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.