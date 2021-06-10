Theirworld and partners launch MyBestStart project for children in Lebanon

The programme aims to help thousands of vulnerable Lebanese and refugee children access quality early childhood education.

Theirworld is to collaborate with organisations in Lebanon to help thousands of vulnerable Lebanese and refugee children access quality early childhood education.

The MyBestStart project aims to reach children attending early childhood education (ECE) centres, as well as those learning from home. It will also give digital guidance to teachers and parents.

The project is a partnership between Theirworld, Alfanar, Ana Aqra and Lebanese Alternative Learning. MyBestStart will target 4,000 children at home and at ECE centres, 50 teachers and 1,000 parents.

"The project aims to increase access of vulnerable Lebanese and refugee children to early childhood education and assist their parents and teachers to successfully use digital platforms and online education tools,” said Haifa Najjar, Alfanar Lebanon Portfolio Manager.

"It will reach children attending ECE centres through the installation of the Tabshoura digital program and the training of teachers on blended learning techniques, as well as children learning from home through providing their parents with the content and support needed to access online education."

Theirworld believes that every child deserves the best start in life – including quality early childhood education that enables them to move into school and lifelong learning.

Alfanar works to enable vulnerable people across the Middle East - especially children, youth and women - to access the education and opportunity they need to lead productive and dignified lives.

Since 2004, it has improved the lives of more than 105,000 women, youth, children and refugees through venture philanthropy support to 39 social enterprises - including Lebanese Alternative Learning and Ana Agra.

Lebanese Alternative Learning is one of the leading social enterprises in digital education. It makes the Lebanese curriculum available free of charge on the Tabshoura e-learning platform, which will be used to deliver learning at ECE centres as part of MyBestStart.

Ana Aqra‘s main focus is to advance literacy and promote independent learning, targeting the educational, cultural and psychosocial needs of underprivileged children in Lebanon.