Terms of Reference: Evaluation of WFP’s Livelihoods and Resilience Activities in Lebanon from 2016 to 2019 WFP Lebanon Country Office

19 Sep 2019

Terms of Reference: Evaluation of WFP's Livelihoods and Resilience Activities in Lebanon from 2016 to 2019

Section 1: Introduction

  1. These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for the evaluation of the United Nation’s World Food Programme’s (WFP) livelihoods and resilience activities in Lebanon. This evaluation is commissioned by WFP’s Lebanon Country Office (CO) and will cover the period from August 2016 until February 2019.

  2. This evaluation is an activity evaluation and intends to assess the performance and lessons learned of the livelihoods and resilience activities in Lebanon. WFP Lebanon piloted livelihoods and resilience activities in 2016 and continued to increase the scale of the support from 2017 onwards covering the EMOP 200433, PRRO 200987 and most recently under the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Outcome 2, Activity 3 and Activity 4. In 2018, the livelihoods and resilience activities were split under four pillars: 1. Rehabilitation and/or construction of small scale agriculture infrastructure, 2. Skills and Vocational trainings, value chain development and market linkages, 3. Reforestation and forest management activities, 4. Construction and rehabilitation of farmers’ markets.

  3. The decentralized evaluation is expected to generate learning to inform future programming, for the coming years in the framework of WFP’s Country CSP. The evaluation presents a promising opportunity to understand the impact of WFP’s livelihood activities in addressing the above gaps within the context of a large-scale refugee operation and being embedded in one of the largest humanitarian cash-based transfer (CBT) response in the world.

