TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Lebanon

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provides 150 tonnes of food packages to 10,000 needy families in Lebanon.

The purchasing power of Lebanese people has seriously dropped within the last year due to the peak depreciation of the local currency as 80% of the basic necessities are imported in Lebanon, which has been facing the greatest economic crisis in its history.

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan activities, TİKA began the distribution of the food packages that will be delivered to 10,000 Lebanese families from all walks of life as well as Palestinian and Syrian refugees with the cooperation of over 50 villages, municipalities, associations, foundations and institutions located mostly in the capital Beirut and Tripoli, as well as the cities of Nabatieh, Chouf, Sidon and the Akkar and Bekaa districts.

The packages include food products such as sugar, rice, lentil, white beans, chickpea, bulghur, vermicelli, oil, tomato paste, tahini and halva.