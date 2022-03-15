TİKA Supports Vocational Training and Capacity Building in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built 2 vocational training classrooms in Bourj el-Barajneh, Beirut.

Implemented in Bourj el-Barajneh, the vocational training project included the renovation of the two idle classrooms in the headquarters of Gawth Humanitarian Aid Association, which carries out activities for refugees, especially Palestinian refugees, in Lebanon, and the donation of the necessary supplies and electronical equipment.

The vocational training center is built by transforming idle classrooms into mobile phone repair and maintenance and electrical repair and maintenance classrooms. 25,000 young people live in the region where the vocational training center is located.

36 trainees who completed the 4-month training successfully were presented certificates at a ceremony attended by Ali Barış Ulusoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Beirut; Orhan Aydın, TİKA’s Coordinator in Beirut; President of Gawth Humanitarian Aid Association; and members of the association.

After the ceremony, a visit was paid to a phone repair shop opened by Sadakataşı Foundation for a trainee who successfully completed the training.

With this project, TİKA aims to contribute to reducing the unemployment rate among refugees, who are most affected by the severe economic crisis and unemployment in Lebanon.