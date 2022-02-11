TİKA Supports a Learning Center in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) equipped the Saliha Khatun Learning Center, located in the town of Arsal on the border between Lebanon and Syria in northeast Beirut.

Built by Sadakataşı Association and the Awareness and Consolation Association, founded in Lebanon in 1994, with an indoor area of approximately 1000 sq. meters, the Saliha Khatun Learning Center has a masjid on the ground floor and a Qur’an Learning Center on the first floor. On the second floor, which is under construction, there are classrooms planned for the vocational training center.

TİKA equipped the Qur’an school in the learning center, which was built in the town with a population of nearly 120 thousand, 70 thousand of which are Syrian refugees, most of whom live in tent camps. The school has 5 classrooms, a waiting room for students and families, and a kitchen.

As part of the project it implemented, TİKA provided the Saliha Khatun Learning Center with student and teacher desks and chairs, boards, carpets, lockers, desktop computers, a projector, a router, a printer, a stove, a microwave oven, a refrigerator, and air conditioners.

The opening ceremony held for the project was attended by the Mayor of Arsal; Yiğithan Özden, Deputy Clerk at the Turkish Embassy in Beirut; Orhan Aydın, TİKA’s Coordinator in Beirut; Kemal Özdal, President of Sadakataşı Association; and the officials of the association.

It is estimated that 3,000 people will benefit from the Saliha Khatun Learning Center every year. The center also eliminated the problem of travelling to remote locations for education.

Having been operating in various fields, especially social responsibility, education, health, restoration, production, and vocational training, since its establishment in Lebanon, TİKA has so far implemented nearly 150 projects in the country.