TİKA Supported the Establishment of a Physical Therapy Clinic in the Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency supported the establishment of a physical therapy clinic in Burj el Barajne Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon.

Having been active since 2006, Social Support Society had been providing professional physical therapy service to Palestinian and Syrian refugees and Lebanese residents in a single clinic with limited physical capacity.

The said association established a new center in Burj el Barajne Palestinian Camp, which has a total area of 1 sq. kilometers and a population of 25,000 people, in order to increase the capacity of the clinic, which had been serving a limited number of patients. TİKA rehabilitated the new center and provided medical equipment in order to support the establishment of a physical therapy clinic that can provide health services to more people under better conditions. It is estimated that approximately 300 sessions of therapy per month will be provided in the center, the capacity of which has more than doubled.

The clinic, where healthcare providers who completed their studies thanks to the scholarships awarded by Social Support Society serve, offers internship opportunities to young people who are currently getting a scholarship from the association, and treats the elderly and poor free of charge.

The opening ceremony held for the project was attended by Ali Barış Ulusoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Beirut; Orhan Aydın, TİKA’s Coordinator; and Melek el-Nimer, President of Social Support Society; and the officials of the association.