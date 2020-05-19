TİKA Provides Food Aid to Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered food parcels to 1,300 families in Beirut and Beqaa Governorate in Lebanon

In Lebanon, which faces its worst economic crisis in recent years, economic activities have been reduced to a minimum due to the general mobilization declared on March 15 to combat the coronavirus.

Ramadan food parcels were distributed to Lebanese families of Mardin origin in-need in various districts of Beirut and 4 villages of Beqaa Governorate with a large population of Turkmen origin.

Parcels containing sugar, rice, lentils, white beans, chickpeas, bulgur, pastina, pasta, vegetable oil, and tomato paste were delivered to those in need determined by mukhtars and chairmen of associations.

Commenting on the food aid, Naser Bazan, Imam of the Shamiyah Mosque in Beqaa Governorate, stated that President Erdoğan is a blessing for humanity since he is there for every victim and everyone in need, helps refugees and even extends a helping hand to Myanmar. He added that when President Erdoğan learned about the situation in Lebanon, he provided assistance to impoverished villages in Beqaa. Naser Bazan expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan for this assistance and said he prayed that Allah would give him a long life.

Chairman of the Turkmen Association of Beqaa Governorate Ali Gorli expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, and TİKA on behalf of the Turkmen people living in the region.

The Ramadan food aid is planned to continue in various regions, especially in Tripoli and Northern Lebanon.