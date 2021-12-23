TİKA Implemented an Agricultural Development Project in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) implemented a capacity-building project for farmers in Beqaa, the center for agricultural production in Lebanon.

As part of the project, 15 walking tractors were provided for the use of Lebanese farmers, especially nearly 200 Turkmen families who have a total of 500 hectares of land in 5 villages in Northern Beqaa.

Implemented in cooperation with the Duris Social Solidarity Association, which serves Turkmen communities, the project included the donation of 2 tonnes of fertilizers and various vegetable seeds such as tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, and lettuce.

The project aims to lower the increasing unemployment rates due to the historical economic crisis in Lebanon and to provide income to Turkmen families by enabling them to exploit the existing agricultural potential in the Beqaa Valley.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Ali Barış Ulusoy, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Beirut; Yeter Yaman Naucaudie, Undersecretary of the Turkish Embassy in Beirut; Orhan Aydın, TİKA’s Coordinator; Shawki al Toufeili, Deputy Mayor of Duris; Sheikh Khaled Al-Solh, Mufti of Baalbek-Hermel; and farmers.

TİKA had previously rehabilitated the Dairy Processing Workshop and Laboratory, affiliated with the Agricultural Research Center of the American University of Beirut, which is located in the same area, and trained a total of 105 people, mostly women, on food security, hygiene, local and foreign cheese varieties, production and packaging of dairy products such as yoghurt and butter, planning, branding, and marketing in 7 terms.