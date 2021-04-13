TİKA Built a Dairy in Lebanon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a dairy in Halba in cooperation with the Committee of Employee Women Union in North Lebanon.

In Lebanon, which is suitable for production thanks to its climate and geographical features, even though production activities are currently limited, the project implemented as part of the “Rural Development and Production Boosting Program,” conducted by TİKA, aims to contribute to boosting production and economy and reducing high unemployment rates in the region.

In the dairy, where the majority of the workers are female, dairy products such as various types of cheese, yoghurt, labneh, butter, and ayran are produced by processing the raw milk supplied by especially local small and medium-scale producers in accordance with hygiene and quality standards.

As part of the project, TİKA renovated the head office of the women’s union and provided various materials and equipment such as a cold storage room, a milk analyzer, mixing boilers, cookers, a cheese press, counters, boilers, and pumps.

The project also aims to improve the nationwide recognition of the brand created by the women’s union, which was formed in 2009, by expanding its sales.

Lebanon, where basic supplies, especially food items, are mostly imported, is facing the greatest economic crisis in its history due to the decrease in the purchasing power of people and the increase in the cost of living as a result of the record-breaking depreciation of its currency.