Syrian refugees in Libanon trapped in unsafety

The situation in Lebanon has been steadily deteriorating, and is projected to get much worse. Syrian refugees are among those worst off. The Refugee Protection Watch, of which PAX is one the organizations, has interviewed hundreds of Syrian refugees trapped in Libanon. This resulted in a briefing outlining the enormous impact of the ongoing economic and COVID-19 crises in Lebanon.

The financial crisis and COVID-19 lockdowns have crippled the economy, with inflation of the local currency leading to an ever-increasing price of goods and services for many. More than half of the Lebanese population has fallen below the poverty line in the last few months, and the Minister of Social Affairs has stated that 70% of the Lebanese population will soon be in need of aid. Tensions between disenfranchised communities and the Lebanese government are growing by the day due to the recent extension of the full lockdown imposed by the government, which has been extended until at least February 8. While the Lebanese population continues to suffer from the political neglect of its ruling class, Syrian refugees in Lebanon -- a community that was already in a precarious situation before the economic crisis -- are now more vulnerable than ever, facing increasing threats to their basic needs, as well as personal safety.

Refugees are lacking basic needs

This briefing outlines the enormous impact of the ongoing economic and COVID-19 crises in Lebanon. It documents the lack of access of Syrian refugees to COVID-19-related assistance, and an increased pressure on them to return home at a time when conditions for a safe, voluntary and dignified return are clearly not in place.

It's based on a round of conversations RPW (of which PAX is one of the organizations) had with 428 Syrian and Lebanese respondents between 15 December 2020 and 15 January 2021. Some of the findings: