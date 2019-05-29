Syria and Iraq Situations: 2018 - 2019 Regional Winterization Programme – Final Report

With thanks to the generous contributions received from donors, UNHCR was able to provide winterization assistance to its entire target of those in need.

The winterization programme was implemented from September 2018 to March 2019. UNHCR completed distribution of most of the winterization assistance by January 2019.

Early planning, preparation and procurement allowed UNHCR to reach its entire target and, wherever possible, to allow beneficiaries to receive their assistance as early as possible to prepare for the harsh winter.

In addition to its regular programme, UNHCR provided emergency assistance to the most vulnerable persons affected by storms in Lebanon and floods in Syria & Iraq.

3.6 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees provided with winterization assistance: 2.8 million Syrians and over 836,000 Iraqis (100% of planned beneficiaries)

USD 198 million total budget for the winterization programme

67 % of winter assistance delivered in the form of cash directly to IDPs and refugees, 33% in the form of in-kind winter specific core relief items (CRIs).