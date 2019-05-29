29 May 2019

Syria and Iraq Situations: 2018 - 2019 Regional Winterization Programme – Final Report

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.77 MB)

  • With thanks to the generous contributions received from donors, UNHCR was able to provide winterization assistance to its entire target of those in need.

  • The winterization programme was implemented from September 2018 to March 2019. UNHCR completed distribution of most of the winterization assistance by January 2019.

  • Early planning, preparation and procurement allowed UNHCR to reach its entire target and, wherever possible, to allow beneficiaries to receive their assistance as early as possible to prepare for the harsh winter.

  • In addition to its regular programme, UNHCR provided emergency assistance to the most vulnerable persons affected by storms in Lebanon and floods in Syria & Iraq.

3.6 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees provided with winterization assistance: 2.8 million Syrians and over 836,000 Iraqis (100% of planned beneficiaries)

USD 198 million total budget for the winterization programme

67 % of winter assistance delivered in the form of cash directly to IDPs and refugees, 33% in the form of in-kind winter specific core relief items (CRIs).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.