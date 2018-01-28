28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - October 2017: Basic Needs

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2017 View Original
The continued strategic priority for the Basic Needs Sector is to provide assistance to meet the ongoing basic needs of Syrian refugees, based on a multi-sectoral household profiling and identification methodology, specific to each country. As of October, 125,981 households have received core relief items in-kind, which is 56 per cent of the targeted population. Approximately 2 million people benefited from cash assistance to families and over 203,600 households received seasonal support through cash or in-kind assistance. Some highlights of the Basic Needs Sector across the region in October include:

In Egypt and Lebanon, the sector partners continue to provide unconditional, sector specific cash assistance during the month of October. The Basic Needs Working Group in Jordan provided around USD 5,904,184 worth of regular cash and non-food items to vulnerable beneficiaries from the refugee and host community. In Turkey, some 1.35 million individuals have benefited from cash-based interventions and 329,740, individuals received core relief items since the beginning of the year

