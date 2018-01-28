28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Livelihoods & Social Cohesion

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (226.21 KB)

Since the start of 2017, Livelihoods partners assisted 26,467 refugees and host community members with short-term and/or long-term employment opportunities and over 100,000 youth and adults in increasing their employability through job training, internships, job placement and language courses. In addition, over 60,000 host community members and refugees have participated in community based activities to promote social cohesion. Highlights across the region in November include:
In Jordan, cabinet approved a 6th extension of the grace period for Syrian refugees’ work permits, until 30 June 2018. A circular has been drafted by the Ministry of Labour concerning the extension. In Iraq, the economic situation for Syrian refugees in the KR-I, where the vast majority are hosted, continues to be a challenge. While Syrian refugees are able to earn an income participating in cash for work (CfW) activities inside camps, camp residents are severely challenged to find private sector work outside the camps. This is mainly due to geographical isolation from companies or factories. Emergency Livelihood Sector actors offered CfW as well as vocational training. However, with the overwhelming number of internally displaced people (IDPs), capacity and resources in Iraq are stretched and Syrians continue to request additional support to establish small businesses or income generating activities.

