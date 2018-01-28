Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Health and Nutrition

By the end of November, approximately 2.34 million primary health care consultations were provided, and over 163,000 referrals were made to secondary or tertiary health care, representing 62 per cent and 71 per cent of the respective 2017 targets. Some highlights of the Health and Nutrition Sector across the region in November include: 3RP partners in Egypt have provided 11,633 curative and preventive primary healthcare consultations to Syrian refugees.

Among these, 4,975 patients were followed up and received monthly treatment for non-communicable diseases. In Iraq, 26,122 primary healthcare consultations were conducted in the nine camps. Shortage of medicines remains a key concern in public facilities, particularly for patients with chronic diseases due to the high number of refugees and displaced people.

As a result, the health system is overstretched. In Jordan, the Berm clinic continued to provide health care services to Syrians from Rukban camp, with a daily average of around 80 patients, a major decrease from 150 per day in October. In Lebanon, around 7,000 individuals were assisterd with hospital bills in November.