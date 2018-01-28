28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Basic Needs

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (222.14 KB)

The continued strategic priority for the Basic Needs Sector is to provide assistance to meet the ongoing basic needs of Syrian refugees, based on a multi-sectoral household profiling and identification methodology, specific to each country. As of November, approximately 2 million people benefited from cash assistance to families and over 246,000 households received seasonal support through cash or in-kind assistance. Some highlights of the Basic Needs Sector across the region in November include:

The Basic Needs Working Group in Jordan provided almost USD 15 million worth of regular cash, winter assistance and nonfood items to vulnerable beneficiaries from the refugee and host community. In Turkey, some 1.35 million individuals have benefited from cash-based interventions since the beginning of the year, while 432,997 persons have received hygiene kits, dignity kits or sanitary items. In Egypt, UNHCR and the Administration of 6th of October City (which hosted around 40,000 registered refugees by end of October 2017) have jointly initiated the process of upgrading the physical.

