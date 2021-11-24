Surviving without basics: The ever-worsening impact of Lebanon’s crisis on children

Hundreds of thousands of children in Lebanon are at risk. They are going to bed hungry, are not receiving the health care they need and are unable to attend school.

The future of an entire generation of children is at stake as Lebanon struggles simultaneously with one of the world's worst economic depressions in modern history, the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the massive August 2020 Beirut Port explosions. In addition, Lebanon has the world’s highest proportion of refugees per capita.