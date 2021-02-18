Survey Impact of Covid-19 on GBV Programming, January 2021

Introduction

The COVID-19 outbreak increased the risk of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) around the world. This trend was even more evident in countries where strict lockdowns have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus such as Lebanon. Women and girls’ sense of safety was highly affected by COVID-19 in Lebanon. Half of the interviewees in a survey conducted in May 2020 by the SGBV TF stated that they had been feeling less safe since the outbreak of COVID-19 in their communities and homes.

The pandemic not only had increased the risk of GBV but also had an impact on the implementation of GBV programming in the country. For this reason, in December 2021, the SGBV Task Force launched a survey among its members to collect information on their perceptions about the impact of COVID-19 on GBV prevention and response activities in Lebanon.

The objective of the survey was to reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on GBV programming in 2020 and inform the sector programming in 2021 to reduce the negative effects of the current pandemic on the quality of GBV programming.

Main Findings