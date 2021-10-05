Supporting Beirut’s immediate social recovery services – environmental & social standards

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) will implement material measures and actions so that the project, Supporting Beirut’s Immediate Social Recovery Services, is implemented in accordance with the World Bank Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) and the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS), which apply to the project.

The relevant ESSs which apply to the project are: (i) ESS1 Assessment and Management of Environmental and Social Risks Impacts, (ii) ESS2 Labor and Working Conditions, (iii) ESS3 Resource efficiency and pollution prevention and management, (iv) ESS4 Community Health and Safety, and (v) ESS10 Stakeholder Engagement and Information Disclosure. The IRC is responsible for compliance with all requirements of the ESCP during the project life-cycle and will monitor the implementation of specific measures and actions conducted by identified other institutions and stakeholders.

About this resource

We have prepared an Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP), which sets out material measures and actions, specific documents or plans, as well as the timing for each of these. Based on the World Bank's Environmental and Social Standards (ESSs) that apply, the IRC has prepared the following instruments together with the Environmental and Social Commitment Plan:

Socio-economic Assessment Stakeholder Engagement Plan Labor Management Procedures

Medical Waste Management Plan